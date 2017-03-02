Teenager loses two feet after being struck by train in Lilburn News Teenager loses two feet after being struck by train in Lilburn A 17-year-old Lawrence boy lost both feet after he was struck by a train in Lilburn on Thursday.

- A 17-year-old Lawrence boy lost both feet after he was struck by a train in Lilburn on Thursday.

Jacob Ohl was lying next to the train tracks near Shelby Lane with his feet draped over the rail, according to police. He was struck by a northbound CSX train around 1:00pm, according to Lilburn police.

Ohl called 911, and the responding officers applied tourniquets to both of his legs, according to officials.

"Paramedics on scene said that the tourniquets very likely saved his life and kept him from bleeding out," said Capt. Thomas Bardugon.

Ohl was transported by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services to Gwinnett Medical Center. He was last reported to be in stable condition, according to authorities.

The Lilburn Police Department and CSX will conduct a joint investigation.