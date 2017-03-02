Two arrested in Roswell murder case

- Two people were arrested in connection with the murder of 53-year-old Karen Lee LaForge, according to the Roswell Police Department. 31-year-old James Jerome Lloyd was arrested on February 28 and was charged with murder. 55-year-old Petra Elvira Reese was arrested March 2 and was also charged with murder.

LaForge was found dead, laying on the ground by the side of a Roswell home on January 17, according to police.

Police say Lloyd is from Milton, Georgia and Reese is from Grove Town, Georgia. According to police, Reese is the ex-wife of Joe Reese, who was Karen LaForge's fiance'. Lloyd is a known associate of Reese, according to police.

Roswell police do not believe that there are any other persons involved in the death of Karen LaForge, however, are continuing to close out any and all tips or leads.