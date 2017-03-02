Home Depot to hire 1,200 employees in Atlanta for spring

More than $50m Home Depot customers were hacked and now a class-action settlment is nearing.   
Posted:Mar 02 2017 10:34AM EST

Updated:Mar 02 2017 11:20AM EST

ATLANTA - The Home Depot is now accepting applications for positions in Atlanta for the spring season.

The company has announced they will be hiring 1,200 associates in Atlanta and 80,000 nationwide in preparation for its busiest selling season. 

"Both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores and distribution facilities. College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply. "

The company has made it easier than ever to apply, they say it only take 15 minutes. You can send in your application here

The positions include sales and cashiers, operations, and online order fulfillment. 


