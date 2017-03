- Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning that left a man dead and a woman injured.

It happened around 7 a.m. at a townhome in the 3500 block of Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.

According to police, an adult male shot an adult female in the face following some type of domestic argument.

Police said the man died after shooting himself.

The woman was taken to the hospital alert, conscious and breathing.

