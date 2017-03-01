Morehouse College president leaves disappointed after meeting with Trump News Morehouse College president leaves disappointed after meeting with Trump One HBCU president says he left Washington DC disappointed after meeting with the president on the future of HBCU's.

Dr. John Wilson Jr., president of Morehouse College says the White House created high expectations after calling president Donald Trump's executive order historic and revolutionary.

The president met with most of the Presidents on Monday and signed the executive order Tuesday. The measure basically moves the initiative on HBCU'S from the Department of Education into the executive office of White House.

Critics were disappointed because there is no money tied to the order.

"I don't mind saying, that we were- a number of us -were disappointed, not because of what we thought on our own leading up to this meeting, but what we were led to think.

And so I think it was a little underwhelming to see that the most tangible defreintiator that happened here was an office relocation," Dr. Wilson remarked.

Dr. Wilson, whose contract was recently not renewed at Morehouse, says he will take a wait and see approach to this so called boost for HBCU's.

"In general, the meetings were a troubling beginning to what must be a productive relationship," Dr. Wilson concluded.

More than 300,000 students attend HBCU'S across our country. Ten of the schools are in Georgia.