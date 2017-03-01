Police: Two in stolen car arrested after fleeing

- Two suspects in a stolen car were arrested Wednesday after fleeing police, according to authorities.

A Fulton County police officer observed a vehicle speeding that had been reported stolen, according to police. The stolen vehicle pulled into a gas station in the downtown Fairburn area.

Police say that Fairburn Police assisted the Fulton Co. officer, and when they approached the two suspects in the car, they exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

After several minutes, both suspects were taken into custody. One suspect was caught by a Fairburn Firefighter who observed the chase. The other suspect was caught by Fairburn police officers.

Both suspects are being prosecuted by the Fulton County Police Department. The vehicle was verified as stolen, and officers removed a stolen firearm from within the vehicle as well.