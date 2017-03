Rihanna named Harvard's 2017 Humanitarian of the Year News Rihanna named Harvard's 2017 Humanitarian of the Year Rihanna shines bright at Harvard.

The Harvard Foundation honored the singer as the university's 2017 Humanitarian of the Year on Tuesday for her continued charitable efforts.

Rihanna's most notable initiatives include building a cancer diagnosis and treatment center in her home country Barbados. She also started a scholarship program and works to support child education projects.

