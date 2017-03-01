6 injured in Cobb County school bus accident

- Six people are injured after a school bus and a car got into an accident near the intersection of Riverside Parkway and Crestside Drive, according to the Cobb County Fire Department.

#BREAKING: 6 injured in school bus accident on Six Flags Drive near Factory Shoals Road, per Cobb County Fire Dept. pic.twitter.com/aVFZkjLQXb — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) March 1, 2017

Cobb County School District says two students, one male and one female, were injured in the accident. The male was transported to Scottish Rite Hospital and the female student was taken to WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center.

They were the only two students on the bus at the time of the accident.

Cobb County school police and personnel and transportation are on the scene.This is a developing story.