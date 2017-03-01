Authorities investigate law enforcement-involved shooting in Dallas

- Authorities are investigating a law enforcement-involved shooting on Silver Comet Trail in Dallas, according to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

Officials responded to a report of an armed male firing shots in the 200 block of Tucker Boulevard on Wednesday. Once on the scene, officials shot the suspect, deputies said.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

