Ga. House backs new state role in struggling schools

The state would have broad authority to intervene at struggling schools under legislation approved by the Georgia House.

Lawmakers approved the plan Wednesday, sending the bill to the Senate.

The struggling-schools bill is an alternative to Gov. Nathan Deal's proposed constitutional amendment seeking to let the state take over schools dubbed "chronically failing." Voters rejected it in November.

Rep. Kevin Tanner, R-Dawsonville, sponsored this year's bill creating a "chief turnaround officer" to work with struggling schools and says he wanted to create a partnership rather than a takeover. Schools would sign contracts with the state, agreeing on a strategy to improve student performance.

The bill still lays out consequences for schools that show no improvement within two years of state intervention or that refuse a "turnaround" contract with the state.

