- A 15-year-old girl is missing in Paulding County.

Lacy Dobbs was last seen in the area of Friendship Church Road, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, according to the Paulding County E-911 Communications Center.

Dobbs is described as a white female, 5' 10" tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Dobbs’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

