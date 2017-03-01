List of schools closing, dismissing early due to severe weather threat

- A number of school systems in north Georgia have closed or plan to dismiss early Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.

The following schools have closed for the day: Catoosa, Dade and Walker County schools.

Gordon County Schools will begin dismissal at 11:30 a.m., and all afternoon activities have been canceled. Gilmer County Schools have also canceled afternoon activities.

Calhoun City and Whitfield County schools will release Pre-K, primary and elementary school students at 11:30 a.m. and middle and high school students at noon. Murray County schools will release Pre-K students at 11:30 a.m. and all others at noon.

Dalton Public Schools will release middle school students at noon and high school students at 1 p.m. All afternoon activities have been canceled.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a powerful line of storms expected to move through the area beginning Wednesday afternoon, with the biggest threat being damaging winds. However, large hail, deadly lightning and even the threat of a quick spin-up of a weak tornado cannot be ruled out as the strong storms pass.

