Missing Roswell woman's car recovered in Tenn.

Police are searching for a Roswell woman who disappeared after leaving a Gwinnett County gas station.

According to Gwinnett County Police, family members say 47-year-old Malcia Brinson drove away from a Duluth gas station on February 22nd and hasn’t made contact with them since.

Police have recovered Brinson’s abandoned vehicle in Chattanooga, Tennessee and, they say, they have reason to believe she is still in that area.

Brinson is described as a black female, five feet, five inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing gray, windbreaker style, pants with a blue stripe and a white or gray “Lotson Family Reunion” t-shirt.

Family members are calling Brinson’s disappearance “uncharacteristic,” and are concerned she may be in the early stages of an unknown mental health disorder.

Police do not suspect foul play at this time.

Anyone with information about Brinson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.