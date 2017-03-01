Dr. Cedric Alexander stepping down as DeKalb Public Safety Director

Dr. Cedric Alexander is stepping down as Public Safety Director of DeKalb County.

“After 40 years it’s time for a break,” Dr. Alexander said in a news release Wednesday morning. "I’ve worked very hard at bringing law enforcement and community closer together and I believe great strides have been made. There’s always more to be done, but it’s time to relax and spend some quality time with my aging mother before beginning the next chapter.”

Dr. Alexander started with DeKalb County in April 2013 as Police Chief and was appointed Public Safety Director in February 2014.

He will leave his position at the end of March.

