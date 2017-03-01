Police: Man possibly headed to work struck, killed by car

- Police believe a man was killed in Clayton County as he was trying to get to work.

Investigators said the 24-year-old victim was trying to cross Forest Parkway at the Bouldercrest Road intersection late Tuesday night when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

According to police, the victim was close to the crosswalk when he was hit, but they think he might have been crossing the road against a red light.

The driver told officers that the victim, who was wearing dark-colored clothing, came out of nowhere. Police told FOX 5 the victim lived about two miles away, and might have been heading to work.

According to police, neither the driver nor the pedestrian appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. They also said the driver wasn't speeding at the time of the accident.

The investigation continues, and officers told FOX 5 it's too early to know what, if any, charges will be filed.