Fulton County police connect with residents over recent crimes

- They were talking about “slider” crimes Tuesday night in south Fulton County.

It was a gathering of local HOA’s and the Fulton County police meeting to find ways to decrease crime and increase community involvement and safety.

WATCH: Residents discuss recent crimes with Fulton County police



At one point two Fulton County police officers created a re-enactment of a slider crime, promoting responses like the one from Julius Sheppard.

“I say it's a jungle, you got, you got wildebeests, you got tigers everybody looking to go after somebody,” said Sheppard.

Fulton County police told the crowd jungle 77 percent of what they were calling the big four crimes, robbery, burglary, theft from motor vehicles and of motor vehicles are committed by young people ages 15 to 22.

The crimes are the components of gas station slider crimes which feed into other crimes.

“They're after your personal items. If I can take your car, I got your house keys, your address, I have your cell phone,” said Major Sheila Thomas with the Fulton County Police Department.

She said “slider” crimes can lead to other crimes, home burglaries, identity theft among them. Often juvenile offenders she said are recruited by adults, the older criminals sending in youngsters knowing they'll get lighter sentences.

“I know they need more time,” said Fulton County resident Dianne Johnson. “Jail time, jail time, you know you do the crime you know you have to pay for it.”

In an effort to curb juvenile crime Fulton County police advocate tougher guidelines now being considered by state lawmakers.

“With the Georgia Capitol looking at making juvenile law stiffer not for them but for their legal guardians then hopefully we'll put something in place to decrease the crime,” said Major Thomas.

Also in place is a $100,000 juvenile initiative, a financial commitment by the County to expand programs to help kids with sports, education and mentorship.

“We're trying to give children a better option to let them know they don't have to commit crimes these are the other resources available,” said Major Thomas.

Other topics discussed were how to curb gangs, issues with zoning and community involvement where Fulton County residents were reminded of the saying “if you see something, say something.”

NEXT ARTICLE: Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resignation continue