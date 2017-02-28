Elderly man rescued from Hassayampa River

- An elderly man inside a car that was trapped on the Hassayampa River had to be rescued by fire crews Tuesday night.

According to information released by Phoenix Fire Department, Technical Rescue Teams, along with a helicopter, were sent to the area of 319th Avenue and Baseline to assist Tonopah Fire Department with a swiftwater rescue.

SkyFOX was over the scene, as the rescue happened. The elderly man was taken by fire crews to dry land, and was later taken to a waiting ambulance.