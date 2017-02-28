Family pleads for closure days after fatal hit and run

- Gwinnett County police are searching for the driver responsible for hitting 60-year-old Michael Polk Friday night as police said Polk was crossing over Peachtree Corners Circle. Family members now plead for closure in the case.

“I know that you're scared and it was an accident, but you are responsible and you have to face this,” Juaneta Cooper told FOX 5.

Cooper and her twin sister Juanita Solomon are Polk's daughters.

“We never expected to be doing this today,” Cooper said.

According to the police report, the driver was traveling southbound and hit Polk as he crossed over four lanes of traffic. The driver never stopped.

“The last few days have been very hard,” Cooper told FOX 5. “We lost our father in this tragic hit and run.”

Police do not have a description of the suspect or vehicle other than that it was dark in color. Alcohol may be involved.

The family's Pastor Earl Bell is stunned by the devastating news.

“If you didn't know him you missed out,” Bell said.

Loved ones are praying that whoever is responsible comes forward.

“He walked to the store and said he would be back in a few, but he never returned,” Bell told FOX 5. “That's something you can never really prepare for. The driver needs to come out today and give the family the closure they need. God will forgive you.”

