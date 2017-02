Two teens have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Decatur man in early February.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Jamarcus White, 18, and Destin Robinson, 19, are both charged with murder and armed robbery in the shooting death of Jalen Flournoy on Eastwyck Circle.

White and Robinson were taken into custody without incident and are being held at the DeKalb County Jail.