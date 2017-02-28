GBI searching for remains of Tara Grinstead

- The Georgia Bureau of Investigations said agents and local law enforcement were out in Ben Hill County searching for the remains of Tara Grinstead. Grinstead was the south Georgia teacher and former beauty queen who vanished without a trace more than 11 years ago.

A spokesperson for the GBI said more than 40 agents were out since 6 a.m. Tuesday searching for Grinstead’s body. Two interviews led them to the property.

“We identified some specific areas that we gridded off so we could do a grid search and now they’re down there with trowels and spoons and very small implements trying to basically dig into the very, very small pieces of the dirt just to see if we can collect any evidence,” said JT Ricketson, GBI Special Agent.

Anthropologists are at the scene helping agents in the search for remains.

The GBI wanted to make clear the property owner has no association with the murder or disappearance for Grinstead.

Two years ago, agents drained a pond, also in Ben Hill County, which they believed contained evidence related to the case.

Last week, Ryan Alexander Duke, a former student at the high school at which she taught, was arrested for her murder.

Grinstead was last seen the night of October 22, 2005 when she attended a beauty pageant and barbecue in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Investigators said she went home to Ocilla and was never seen again.

Two days later, her co-workers at Irwin County high School, where she taught, called 911 when she didn't show up for work. Police said when they got to Grinstead's home to investigate, they found no signs of a struggle and her purse, keys and cell phone were still there.

She was 30-years-old at the time of her disappearance.

A grand jury is expected to meet on April 12 to see if the murder case against Duke will move forward. He remains in jail without bond.

