GA teen who was visiting girl mistaken for burglar, killed

- An east Georgia man is accused of fatally shooting a suspected intruder without realizing his 14-year-old daughter had let the teenager into the home.

According to the Associated Press, Grovetown homeowner Derrick Fulton killed Jordan Middleton, 17, while investigating noises he heard downstairs at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Fulton told investigators he announced he was armed and told the suspected burglar to identify himself and upon giving a second warning, Fulton said he entered a guest bedroom.

Fulton told police Middleton ran out of the closet and he shot him once in the chest.

Investigators said Fulton's daughter had let Middleton into the home.

No charges were immediately filed in the case.

Grovetown is located about 11 miles west of Augusta.

