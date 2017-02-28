Driver plows into Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade; 12 injured

- A vehicle plowed into a Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade Tuesday, injuring a dozen high school band members marching in the parade.

During a press conference, a city official said four of the 12 band members hit are in critical condition. All of the injured children have been transported to local hospitals.

Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade cancelled after vehicle crashes into high school marching band. Credit: @CSShamburger pic.twitter.com/p4elZmbRe7 — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) February 28, 2017

The accident occurred just as the parade was beginning around 10 a.m., FOX 10 News reports. Witnesses told FOX10 News a white van with MOAA on its sides and driven by an elderly man drove into the band.

The driver is in police custody and is voluntarily undergoing testing, a city official said.

A witness said the van "mowed over" several band members, FOX 10 reports.

Highway 59 will remain closed indefinitely until the police clear the scene. We will get you more information as... https://t.co/svzBeQn8uL — City of Gulf Shores (@City_GulfShores) February 28, 2017

U.S. Highway 59 in the immediate area is shut down while the injured receive emergency medical attention.

The city of Gulf Shores has canceled the Mardi Gras parade.

The band members who were struck are members of the Gulf Shores High School Band.

This is a developing story.