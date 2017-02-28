Former Atlanta Falcon surprises family with new home

A single mother in Louisiana was speechless after getting the surprise of a lifetime.

Former Atlanta Falcon Warrick Dunn gave Latrenda Perkins and her two children a brand new home.

The Baton Rouge family took their first steps in their home over the weekend.

"I can't believe that it was me you know," Perkins said. "But I was so excited, a little overwhelmed because it was a lot going on but it's a good overwhelmed."

The home was made possible by Dunn's charities and Habitat for Humanity.

"They're emotional. I mean you can see how excited she was when she got the keys and for me that's what it takes," Dunn said.

"I'm just ready to move forward in my own home and enjoy it and me and my kids enjoy our home," Perkins said.

The family has been moving around to several places after floods hit the area in August, but now they have a place to call their own.

"It's like a dream come true," said Perkins. "A big dream come true."

This is the 153rd home Warrick Dunn has given to a deserving family and the 19th in Baton Rouge.