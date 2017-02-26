Southwest Airlines donates 10,000 roundtrip flights in 2017

Southwest Airlines announced the company will be donating 10,000 roundtrip flights in 2017 to reduce the financial burden on families who need to travel for specialized care.

The Southwest Airlines Medical Transportation Grant Program is celebrating its 10th year and currently benefits 75 medical care facilities across the country. By the end of 2017, 100 nonprofit hospitals and medical organizations will benefit from the program.

The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and Miracle Flights are a few of the facilities that have benefited from over 59,000 flights as part of the program over the past 10 years. The company estimates the value of the flights at more than $23 million.

"Southwest Airlines is known for loving People. We are a Company with Heart and we are honored to have been able to connect People with the medical treatment they need for the last 10 years," said Linda Rutherford, Southwest Airlines Vice President and Chief Communications Officer.

More information about the program and qualifications can be found on the Southwest Airlines website or directly through participating hospitals.



