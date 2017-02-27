Severe storms possible in north Georgia Wednesday

- The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the potential for severe weather in Georgia on Wednesday afternoon through the evening.

A powerful line of storms is expected to move through the area beginning Wednesday afternoon, with the biggest threat at this time forecasted to be damaging winds. However, large hail, deadly lightning and even the threat of a quick spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out as the strong storms pass.

The areas at greatest risk are in the northwest portion of the state. People living in Polk, Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Chattooga, Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfiled, Murray, Gilmer, and Fannin counties should be weather aware on Wednesday as they are under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. But the rest of the state cannot rule out the chance for severe weather, with much of Georgia facing a Slight Risk, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Right now, the forecast models show the strongest of the storms moving into northwest Georgia around 4 p.m., coming from the northwest or north-northwest. That powerful line will weaken a bit as the rains begin to fall in the metro Atlanta area around 6 p.m.

Some of the intensity will be lost with the daytime heating, so the models are showing mostly heavy rain moving out around 8 to 9 p.m. with the bulk of the line having moved down to the Macon area by 10 p.m.

A weather system Monday left most of north Georgia with a trace of rain. The heaviest rainfall Monday was in Floyd, Polk and Chattooga counties. Those counties saw up to a half inch. Bartow, Gordon, Pickens, Cherokee, and Dawson counties saw about one quarter of an inch, with lighter amounts around metro Atlanta.

Tuesday, expect party to mostly cloudy skies. The rain chance is at 20%, but those showers will be isolated. The high will be around 75 and the low near 54.

Wednesday, that powerful front moves through with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be near 78 with lows near 62.

