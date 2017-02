An 18-year-old male was killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County, police confirmed.

The victim, police say, was traveling along South Hairston Road around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when his silver Acura left the roadway and struck a curb, a traffic control box, a rock wall and a tree. The vehicle caught fire, and the driver was found dead inside, police said.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The accident is under investigation by the traffic specialist unit.

