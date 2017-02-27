Gainesville police need help identifying Ulta beauty thief

- The Gainesville Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a woman shown on surveillance video allegedly stealing perfumes from an Ulta beauty store.

The police department posted the surveillance video on their Facebook page, showing a woman making her way around the store as she kneels down and stuffs items into a bag.

Anyone with identifying information on the suspect is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department at 770.535.3786 or via email at dadames@gainesville.org.

