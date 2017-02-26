54th annual Green Beer Delivery preps NY for St. Patrick's Day News 54th annual Green Beer Delivery preps NY for St. Patrick's Day Saint Patrick's Day isn't for another few weeks, but one Syracuse bar is getting the party started early, with a lot of green beer.

- Saint Patrick's Day isn't for another few weeks, but one Syracuse bar is getting the party started early, with a lot of green beer.

Patrons at Coleman's Bar in Syracuse are celebrating the 54th annual Green Beer Delivery.

The Saint Patrick's festival begins this weekend and the Coleman's green beer Sunday has been a tradition in their neighborhood since the 1960's.

Eighty-year-old owner Peter Coleman ensures the day is filled with green beer and happy participants as he pours the first beer, making sure it's nothing less than perfect.

The family atmosphere surrounding Coleman's dates back to the 1930's, when his father first opened the bar.

The weekend-long celebration is just underway, and Peter says he hopes to keep the pub in the family for many more generations to come.