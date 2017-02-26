The ladies of The Clermont Lounge host car wash fundraiser News The ladies of The Clermont Lounge host car wash fundraiser The ladies who work at the Clermont Lounge have been out of work since the establishment closed on New Year's Day for renovations.

On Sunday, the entertainers decided to hold a charity wash to help raise money while they wait for the lounge to re-open.

The owner of the lounge said they hope to open again during the first week of April.

The car wash was held at B3 Bar and Grill in Austell. The owner of the grill is friends with the owner of the Clermont Lounge.

The event lasted from 1pm to 6pm.