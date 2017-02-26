Bethel United Methodist Church celebrates 148th anniversary

Posted:Feb 26 2017 11:10AM EST

Updated:Feb 26 2017 11:10AM EST

ATLANTA - As part of Black History Month, the Miles College Choir sang at Bethel United Methodist Church in Atlanta in celebration of their 148th anniversary.

The choir delivered a soul-stirring performance during the 10 a.m. morning worship service, where Rev. Dr. Michael D. Stinson is the senior pastor.

The church is located at 1215 New Hope Road, SW, Atlanta 30331.

RELATED: DC students honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by reciting 'I Have a Dream' speech at Lincoln Memorial


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories