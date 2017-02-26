Bethel United Methodist Church celebrates 148th anniversary

- As part of Black History Month, the Miles College Choir sang at Bethel United Methodist Church in Atlanta in celebration of their 148th anniversary.

The choir delivered a soul-stirring performance during the 10 a.m. morning worship service, where Rev. Dr. Michael D. Stinson is the senior pastor.

Bethel United Methodist Church in SW ATL celebrates its' 148th anniversary today, with the choir from @MilesCollege @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/YMmwe4qP4Y — Aiun Nettles (@AiunFox5) February 26, 2017

The church is located at 1215 New Hope Road, SW, Atlanta 30331.

