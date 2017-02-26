SWAT standoff in NW Atlanta ends with arrest News SWAT standoff in NW Atlanta ends with arrest An hours-long stand-off in northwest Atlanta has ended with one person behind bars.

Police say it all started with report of shots fired on Abner Court Place around 10 p.m. When officers arrived, police say, the suspect ran into his grandmother’s home.

Negotiators at the scene used a bullhorn to try to get the grandmother out of the house. She was later released unharmed.

Police got a search warrant to enter the home and were able to arrest the suspect.

The stand-off ended peacefully with no injuries.

The suspect is facing a charge of reckless conduct.

