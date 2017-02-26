GBI investigate officer-involved shooting in NW Atlanta

- Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in northwest Atlanta.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an off-duty officer was directing traffic on Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard Saturday night when the driver of a white Ford F350 failed to stop.

Investigators say the 46-year-old North Carolina man disregarded the officer’s direction, heading straight towards him. That’s when the officer fired at the driver, striking him.

The driver continued down the road before he came to a stop.

Medics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

No officers were injured in the incident.

