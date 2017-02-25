Apartment fire in Decatur leaves two families displaced

By: Ben Bolton

Posted:Feb 25 2017 09:11PM EST

Updated:Feb 25 2017 09:11PM EST

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two families have been displaced from their homes following an apartment fire in DeKalb County.

A neighbor to the affected units said they just got back from the store and saw the smoke. They ran around to help evacuate other neighbors from their homes.

Three units at Oak Tree Villas were affected by the fire. The apartments are located at 3524 Clubhouse Circle East in Decatur.

When FOX 5 arrived on the scene, there were multiple fire trucks and police vehicles on the scene.


