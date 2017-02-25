Apartment fire in Decatur leaves two families displaced

- Two families have been displaced from their homes following an apartment fire in DeKalb County.

A neighbor to the affected units said they just got back from the store and saw the smoke. They ran around to help evacuate other neighbors from their homes.

Emergency crews are still on the scene of a structure fire at Oak Tree Villas Apartments. No injuries but 2 families displaced. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/ad6avjl5IQ — Billy Heath III (@BillyHeathFOX5) February 26, 2017

Three units at Oak Tree Villas were affected by the fire. The apartments are located at 3524 Clubhouse Circle East in Decatur.

.@BillyHeathFOX5 on the scene of an apartment fire in Decatur where two families were displaced. Neighbor helped evacuate the building. pic.twitter.com/acWqqy3Ol2 — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) February 26, 2017

When FOX 5 arrived on the scene, there were multiple fire trucks and police vehicles on the scene.