President Trump will not attend the White House Correspondents' Association dinner

President Donald Trump tweeted out that he will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

The White House Correspondents Association issued a statement earlier this month saying that there will still be a dinner. The annual event began in 1920.

WHCA statement about this year's dinner on April 29. pic.twitter.com/A7p9Kaa5pY — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) February 2, 2017

In 2014 the White House Correspondents' Association marked the 100th anniversary of its founding to advocate for reporters on that historic assignment.

CLICK HERE for more history on the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner