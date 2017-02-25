President Trump will not attend the White House Correspondents' Association dinner

By: Ben Bolton

Posted:Feb 25 2017 05:04PM EST

Updated:Feb 25 2017 05:19PM EST

President Donald Trump tweeted out that he will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

The White House Correspondents Association issued a statement earlier this month saying that there will still be a dinner. The annual event began in 1920.

In 2014 the White House Correspondents' Association marked the 100th anniversary of its founding to advocate for reporters on that historic assignment.

