Hundreds march for Affordable Care Act in Atlanta News Hundreds march for Affordable Care Act in Atlanta

- Hundreds marched through downtown Atlanta in support of the Affordable Care Act. The march started at St. Mark United Methodist Church and ended in Woodruff Park. There were an estimated 800 people participating in the protest.

The peaceful protestors passed by the downtown Westin where the Democratic National Committee is convening. The march started at 3pm.

Organizers said they want to encourage leadership from both political parties and lawmakers to fight to preserve former President Obama's signature healthcare law.

The following people were listed by organizers as distinguished speakers for the march.

1) Senator Vincent Fort

2) Staci Fox, Planned Parenthood

3) Kwajelyn Jackson, Feminist Women's Health Center

4) Lisa Parsons R.N., One Billion Rising

5) Brigid Scarbrough, The Health Initiative

6) Cynthia Zeldan, Georgians for a Healthy Future