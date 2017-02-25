Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Gwinnett County

- Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Gwinnett County that left a pedestrian dead.

Police say a vehicle hit the victim on Peachtree Corners Circle at Hunters Ridge Lane around 7:45 p.m. Friday, then fled the scene.

Police are searching for a dark colored passenger car with fresh damage to the front left bumper and headlight area as well as hood and driver's side body damage.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5100.

