Police: Missing Atlanta boy left home and never returned

- Police are searching for a missing boy who left his southeast Atlanta home Friday night and never returned.

The child's mother told police 12-year-old Willie Myrick left his home on Confederate Court around 10 p.m. and hadn't been seen since.

Willie has no reported medical or mental issues and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and black shorts, police said.

According Fox News, the missing 12-year-old is the same boy who sang the gospel song “Every Praise” for about 3 hours until his kidnapper set him free in 2014.

Officers immediately canvassed the area Friday night, but the child was not located.

Officers will resume their search Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about Willie's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

