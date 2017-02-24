VIDEO: Man witnesses shooting of two DC police officers, suspect News VIDEO: Man witnesses shooting of two DC police officers, suspect A man who witnessed the police-involved shooting that left two D.C. officers injured and the suspect dead is talking to FOX 5 about what he saw.

- A man who witnessed the police-involved shooting that left two D.C. officers injured and the suspect dead is talking to FOX 5 about what he saw. Darren Watson recorded part of what happened on his cell phone, capturing the moments after the suspect allegedly shot at officers officers at Holbrook and Morse Streets NE at around 10:40 p.m.

He says he first saw the suspect walking down the street quickly and then watched as an officer got out of an unmarked car and approached him.

“The (suspect) knew he was after him,” Watson said. “So the guy started running.”

He says the suspect ran right into the unmarked car and then got in a struggle with the officer chasing him and another officer.

“He was fighting back and was told to stop resisting,” Watson said.

He says that’s when the suspect shot at the officers and when he started recording on his cell phone. In his video, you can hear three gun shots, which Watson believes came from police returning fire on the suspect. One of the officers falls to the ground and immediately, multiple officers run toward the scene.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, Acting DC Police Chief Peter Newsham cautioned against reading too much into the video, as it only shows one angle of the incident. Newsham also announced that both officers had their body-worn cameras on, and they captured footage of the shootings as well. Mayor Muriel Bowser is currently reviewing the footage, and will decide whether or not it will be released to the public.

Also Friday, Newsham announced that one of the injured officers has been released from the hospital.



