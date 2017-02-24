Police searching for Sprint kiosk burglars News Police searching for Sprint kiosk burglars Police are searching for four suspects responsible for stealing over $20,000 worth of cell phone inventory. Police say the suspects have burglarized the Sprint kiosk at the Mall of Georgia twice over the past two months.

The suspects climbed over the kiosk counter after normal business hours and opened cabinets where phones are stored, according to police.

The first incident happened on January 5th shortly after midnight. The second incident happened February 14th shortly after midnight as well.

The suspects allegedly stole various iPhone models in both incidents.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. You can also text your tip to “Crimes” (274637). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.