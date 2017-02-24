Students and law enforcement team up for PSA News Students and law enforcement team up for SPA Local high school students teamed up with law enforcement to create a public service announcement to help curb a recent uptick in car break-ins.

Students with North Springs Charter High school's film department worked with Sandy Springs Police on a short film about the importance of car safety.

It includes tips for drivers, like locking your car and taking your valuables with you, to deter thieves from breaking into cars.

“In a majority of these car break-ins, the victims left valuables visible and car doors unlocked. The video provides SSPD with another option to remind our residents to take valuables with them when they leave their vehicles and lock up,” said Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone.

Police and students worked together on the concept, calling it “a great opportunity for our officers to learn from the students and their perspective on a high profile issue.”

