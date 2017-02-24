GBI: Man dies after being tazed by police during altercation and drug bust

- GBI confirms that Douglas Roger Tanner, 53, died in Sylvan Grove Hospital after being tazed by police during an altercation at his home.

Butts County Deputies received a drug-related search warrant for Tanner's home on Keys Ferry Road. While inside the home police got into a physical altercation with Tanner and used a taser on him.

BREAKING: GBI and Butts Co. Sheriff's deputies at home on Keys Ferry Rd. We're hearing authorities uncovered meth distribution operation. pic.twitter.com/jvJD42N814 — Natalie Fultz FOX 5 (@NatalieFFOX5) February 24, 2017

No police were injured during the fight and Tanner was taken to Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital in Jackson, where he was pronounced dead.

The scene is still being processed, according to GBI.