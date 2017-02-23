Bindi Irwin posts touching tribute to her father, Steve Irwin

The daughter of the Australian wildlife expert known as The Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, posted a touching tribute to her father on what would have been his 55th birthday.

Irwin was killed in a freak stingray accident in 2006 at the age of 44 off the coast of Australia.

His children, Bindi and Robert, continue to walk in his footsteps with their love for wildlife and adventure.

Wednesday, Bindi posted a simple, heartfelt message along with a picture of her father on Instagram. "Always in our hearts," she said.

Always in our hearts. A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:44am PST

Just a few days ago, her brother, Robert, made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon holding a snake. She posted a photo on Instagram of her brother with Fallon, alongside a similar photo of when Irwin was on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. "Tears in my eyes," she wrote. "You are more and more like Dad every day," she said.

In a similar post on his account, Robert wrote that it was such an honor to be on The Tonight Show and follow in his father's footsteps.

Irwin's children accompanied him on his adventures as young children, even babies, with Bindi Irwin eventually starring in her own series, Bindi the Jungle Girl.

Robert, who's now 13, shares his love for exotic animals and continues on his own adventures, posting much of his nature photography on his Instagram account.