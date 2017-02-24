Record warmth erased by a cold front this weekend

The spring-like warmth gets cranked up another level today as we are expecting record tying or breaking temperatures this afternoon. The current record for Atlanta is 77 degrees from 1982.

Up next is a cold front that will blast through late tonight. It will bring a brief round of rain and possible thunderstorms into northwest Georgia after midnight.

When the storms are first moving into the state, it won't be impossible for an isolated storm to reach severe levels with gusty winds. If you are in the "marginal" risk area outlined below in north/northwest Georgia, be aware that a severe storm can happen overnight. Have a way to be alerted to warnings after you've gone to bed. The FOX 5 Storm Team app will send alerts for warnings issued at your location.

The showers and thunderstorms will sweep eastward to impact the metro area mainly before sunrise Saturday. The rain moves quickly enough that rainfall totals for most areas should be 1/10" or less.

The clouds and rain clear out quickly. And during the day Saturday, breezy northwest winds will kick in to bring in cooler air. Saturday afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. We'll have widespread temperatures in the low 30s by Sunday morning followed by highs in the 50s Sunday afternoon.