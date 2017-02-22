Protests erupt in Anaheim over off-duty officer firing gun during confrontation with teens

(FOX 11) - Hundreds of protesters shut down a major intersection Wednesday night in Anaheim after an off-duty Los Angeles police officer fired a gun during a fight with several juveniles in Anaheim, but no one was struck and two of the suspects were arrested.
A tactical alert was issued by the Anaheim Police Department:
Tactical Alert called for large protest in area of Euclid and Palais. Avoid area. Do NOT engage in acts of violence or vandalism #anaheim— Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) February 23, 2017
APD is prepared to make arrests. Acts of violence and destruction of property will NOT be tolerated #anaheim #protest #tacticalalert #APD
— Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) February 23, 2017
