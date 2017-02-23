Police: Sisters carjacked while eating in parking lot

- A pair of sisters stopped to get something to eat at a late-night drive thru window in Newnan Sunday night when police said they were ambushed.

It happened at the Steak n’ Shake off of Interstate 85 on busy Bullsboro Drive in Newnan. Police said the two Fayetteville sisters pulled into a parking spot to eat. A black Mitsubishi pulled up playing loud music and a young man got out with a gun, according to investigators. Police said two other men joined him, pointing a gun at them, and demanded their car.

WATCH: Terrifying moments as two sisters are carjacked in a parking lot



"The gunman, from what we were told by our victim, is that when the door was opened, the gun was placed into her side and she was ordered to get out of the car," said Lt. Tate Washington.

Police said the women, for the most part, were unhurt.

“They were extremely shaken up over this. And I am sure they still are,” said Lt. Washington.

Turns out the car the men had been driving had just been stolen from a woman at a gas station in LaGrange.

“At this time, we don’t have any idea why they would have taken these ladies’ cars, other than they were an easy target,” said Lt. Washington.

Police recovered the victims' Ford Mustang in Lanett, Alabama two days later, but it had suffered damage.

Investigators said they recovered evidence from both stolen cars and hope that will lead them to their suspects.

