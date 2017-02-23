Crime Stoppers needs help solving shooting death

- Atlanta Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving the shooting death of a man.

It happened in November 2016. Atlanta police said 29-year-old Carl Cosby, Jr., known as CJ, was gunned down at the basement door to his grandmother's home on Vanderbilt Court.

WATCH: Police say to pay attention to his left hand as well as his face



Home surveillance video shows a black man walking up to the door and firing shots into the room. Police said Cosby was struck by two different bullets.

Investigators said the shooter had a distinctive tattoo on his left hand.

“We want the public to really concentrate on that tattoo, as well as his face,” said Major Adam Lee II, Atlanta Police Department. “Normally we do not show this amount of information in video form of the crime scene, but based on us not receiving enough information from when we initially released the video, we decided to take it a step further.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

