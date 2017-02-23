Birmingham company to launch pedal tours to breweries, bars

BIRMIINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Birmingham beer aficionados may soon have a new way to tour the city's breweries - and burn off some calories in the process.

Claire Kobza of Birmingham Pedal Tours tells Al.com that the company has been working with the city to begin offering a pedal-powered bike service as an alternate method of transportation for those who want to drink alcohol, but not drive. A launch date has not been set.

Kobza says each 14-person bike will be equipped with an electric-assist motor, a sound system and a vinyl rain cover.

Birmingham Pedal Tours plans to offer private and public tours, and will have routes that travel to bars or breweries downtown, in Avondale, or in Lakeview.

Initially, the company is not planning to offer alcohol on the bike.

