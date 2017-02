Newton Co. Police looking for man using stolen credit card News Newton Co. Police looking for man using stolen credit card Police in Covington are looking for a man who purchased items at a Walmart with a stolen credit card.

- Police in Covington are looking for a man who purchased items at a Walmart with a stolen credit card.

Police say that a black male entered the Walmart on Industrial Blvd. on February 18th at 5:13am.

The suspect was driving a maroon/red colored vehicle. The male was seen entering the automobile in the N. Links subdivision the same morning.

If you have any information on this case, please contact Det. Shirah 770-385-2148 or email chip.shirah@covingtonpolice.com