Police searching for man stealing laptops from Walmart News Police searching for man stealing laptops from Walmart Police are searching for a man accused of stealing computers at a Walmart in Gainesville.

If you have any information about the suspect in the video, you can contact Inv. Glenn Ewing at 770-535-3037 or gewing@gainesville.org