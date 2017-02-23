Police searching for man stealing laptops from Walmart

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a man accused of stealing computers at a Walmart in Gainesville.
If you have any information about the suspect in the video, you can contact Inv. Glenn Ewing at 770-535-3037 or gewing@gainesville.org
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a man accused of stealing computers at a Walmart in Gainesville.
If you have any information about the suspect in the video, you can contact Inv. Glenn Ewing at 770-535-3037 or gewing@gainesville.org