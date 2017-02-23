DeKalb County CEO discusses water billing crisis

Posted:Feb 23 2017 09:02AM EST

Updated:Feb 23 2017 11:45AM EST

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond called for a special meeting Thursday regarding the water billing crisis. 

"We have a flawed dispute resolution system when it comes to customers' high water bills," Thurmond said at the meeting. "We're working on solving that.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners gathered at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur for the meeting, where Thurmond spoke and outlined problems with the water bills that have left customers frustrated, angry and disgusted for years. 

Thurmond said it's going to take two to three years to upgrade the county's meters and billing system. 

"There's no quick fix," he said. 


