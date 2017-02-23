DeKalb County CEO discusses water billing crisis

- DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond called for a special meeting Thursday regarding the water billing crisis.

"We have a flawed dispute resolution system when it comes to customers' high water bills," Thurmond said at the meeting. "We're working on solving that.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners gathered at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur for the meeting, where Thurmond spoke and outlined problems with the water bills that have left customers frustrated, angry and disgusted for years.

DkbCEO: Inaccurate bills stem from faulty meters, incorrect manual readings & over-reliance on estimated water usage for years. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/66coFG9Ut1 — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) February 23, 2017

Thurmond said it's going to take two to three years to upgrade the county's meters and billing system.

"There's no quick fix," he said.